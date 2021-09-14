MKM Partners Boosts The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $44.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.37.

Shares of KR opened at $42.88 on Monday. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Kroger by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in The Kroger by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 308,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

