Monolith (TKN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.52 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Monolith has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and $973.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00061103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00143546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.08 or 0.00779593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.