Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.7% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $1,561,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 36,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Moody’s by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 80,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,282,000 after acquiring an additional 45,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

