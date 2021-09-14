Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

LON:MGAM opened at GBX 406.50 ($5.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of GBX 204.77 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 418.50 ($5.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 388.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 348.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

