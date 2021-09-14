Morgan Stanley Buys 1,835 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 41.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.81 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOFT opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $314.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.88. Hooker Furniture Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 13.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

