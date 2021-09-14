Morgan Stanley Grows Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,852 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of ADMA Biologics worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $434,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $156.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.18. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

