Morgan Stanley Has $712,000 Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 41.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at about $1,601,000. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE ECC opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $449.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

