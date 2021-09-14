Morgan Stanley Has $759,000 Holdings in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Fluent worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 81,978 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,269,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 437,773 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

FLNT opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. Fluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $198.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $73.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluent Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

