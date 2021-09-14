Morgan Stanley Increases Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.71% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDIV. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,603,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DDIV opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $35.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.