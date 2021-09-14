Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $179.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.40.

Analog Devices stock opened at $172.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.11. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

