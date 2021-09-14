Morgan Stanley Sells 61,618 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $14,820,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $9,570,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,848,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after acquiring an additional 327,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 462,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 246,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.49. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 15.20%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.