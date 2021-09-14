MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Commerzbank lowered MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $12.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.94. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 23,165.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 770,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 73.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 138,433 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at about $704,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

