MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Position Trimmed by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 19.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 107.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA Safety stock opened at $153.77 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.33.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

