MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $838.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report sales of $838.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $831.14 million and the highest is $847.92 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $747.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,183. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

