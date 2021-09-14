MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after acquiring an additional 448,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,895,000 after acquiring an additional 222,996 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,343,000 after acquiring an additional 146,163 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,377,000 after acquiring an additional 271,132 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after acquiring an additional 168,037 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day moving average is $88.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

