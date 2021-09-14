MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Trimmed by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for about 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

MSCI traded up $6.83 on Tuesday, hitting $650.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,953. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $607.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.48. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $667.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.