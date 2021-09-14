MurAll (PAINT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.51 Million

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. MurAll has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $164,185.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00152042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.00 or 0.00734779 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 8,967,642,372 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars.

