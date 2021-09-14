Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,534 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $6,398,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after buying an additional 165,994 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHB. Raymond James started coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.