Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,320 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Vonage by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the first quarter worth $138,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VG stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -151.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,027,500. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

