Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 417 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN opened at $113.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $117.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.94.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

