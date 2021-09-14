Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 454 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

NYSE:SIG opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.