Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 467 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,370 shares of company stock worth $5,577,110. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

