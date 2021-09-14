Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LGI Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 322.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $152.39 on Tuesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.37.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

