Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,588,000 after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after buying an additional 175,433 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after buying an additional 164,960 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after buying an additional 93,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 333,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,575,000 after buying an additional 63,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $173.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.89 and a 200 day moving average of $189.48. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

