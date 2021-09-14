Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Down 97.5% in August

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the August 15th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,524,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Mydecine Innovations Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,469. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.
Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.