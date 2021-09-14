Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Down 97.5% in August

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the August 15th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,524,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mydecine Innovations Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,469. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

Get Mydecine Innovations Group alerts:

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.