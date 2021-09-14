Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Down 97.5% in August

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the August 15th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,524,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MYCOF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. 879,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,469. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.
Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile
