Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Down 97.5% in August

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the August 15th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,524,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MYCOF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. 879,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,469. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

