Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Purchases 30,000 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.11 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 83,178 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,701.64.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 33,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $870,836.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 31,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $834,912.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 37,038 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $858,170.46.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 28,709 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $644,229.96.

On Monday, August 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 55,447 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,236,468.10.

On Friday, August 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $969,531.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,328.79.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. 1,043,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,257. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. Analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

