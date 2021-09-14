Name Change Token (NCT) One Day Volume Tops $109,158.00

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $109,158.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00150557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.41 or 0.00742969 BTC.

About Name Change Token

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 48,250,047 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

