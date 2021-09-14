NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,219 shares of company stock worth $2,066,715 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

