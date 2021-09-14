Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $808.55 million, a PE ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Napco Security Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 237.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

