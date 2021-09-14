Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $808.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $44.12.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 237.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

