Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) PT Raised to $48.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Shares of NSSC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. 675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,516. The stock has a market cap of $824.51 million, a PE ratio of 102.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $44.12.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.