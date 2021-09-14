National Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $12,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,176,000 after buying an additional 129,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,335,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66,934.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 76,975 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,862,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,224,000 after buying an additional 54,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,445. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $113.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.15.

