National Asset Management Inc. Has $14.65 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. 2,788,038 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

