National Asset Management Inc. Has $9.67 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.32. 3,111,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.72. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

