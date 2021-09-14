National Bank Financial Cuts Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to C$17.50

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $14.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

