National Bank Financial Lowers Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target to C$7.25

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.45.

MMX opened at C$6.06 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$5.57 and a one year high of C$7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$883.82 million and a PE ratio of 17.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 15.46.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$17.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.1395096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

