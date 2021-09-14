National Bank Financial Lowers OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target to C$3.00

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OceanaGold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of OceanaGold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.51.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.88 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

