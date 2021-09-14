National Bank Financial Trims Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Target Price to C$1.80

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$1.80 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cormark lowered their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.33.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

TSE LGD opened at C$1.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Liberty Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.45.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Gold will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$59,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,992,852.45.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.