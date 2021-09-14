National Bankshares Cuts Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$5.00

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMMC. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.09.

TSE:CMMC opened at C$3.20 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$0.88 and a one year high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$671.64 million and a P/E ratio of 6.24.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$747,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,099,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$142,344,091.16. Insiders sold 306,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,007 over the last ninety days.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

