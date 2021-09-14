National Bankshares Downgrades Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) to Hold

National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. National Bankshares currently has $97.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.61.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.66. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,687.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 146,791 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 76,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,040,000 after buying an additional 462,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

