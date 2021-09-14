National Bankshares Lowers Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$11.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.93.

DPM opened at C$8.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.06. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$7.18 and a 1 year high of C$10.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 771,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,807,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 771,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,807,889. Also, Senior Officer David Rae purchased 25,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

