National Bankshares Trims First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Target Price to C$36.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$37.50 to C$36.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CLSA upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.87.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$24.07 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$11.25 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The company has a market cap of C$16.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

