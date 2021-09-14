Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AERI. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.28.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $746.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105.

