Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Shares Down 3.1%

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 81,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 162,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

NLLSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

