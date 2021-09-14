Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

UEPS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.15. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

