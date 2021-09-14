NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.
NBSE stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.
