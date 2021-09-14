NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

NBSE stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBSE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 61,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

