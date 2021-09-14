Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Down 93.0% in August

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the August 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NML traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 70,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,179. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

