New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 523,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NWWCF stock remained flat at $$3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. New China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Get New China Life Insurance alerts:

About New China Life Insurance

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.