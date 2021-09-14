New Gold (TSE:NGD) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NGD. TD Securities decreased their price objective on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on New Gold to C$2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.40.

NGD remained flat at $C$1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 744,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,979. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.09. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

